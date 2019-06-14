Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

BSBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE BSBR opened at $11.33 on Monday. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 504,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 124,209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 125.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 96,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

