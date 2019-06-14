Banco Santander S.A. Buys 17,165 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 372.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,777 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,260,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,038,232,000 after buying an additional 47,939,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,478,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,303,144,000 after buying an additional 26,485,840 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13,963.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,176,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 25,990,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,050,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,478,686,000 after buying an additional 14,469,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,373,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nomura raised their price target on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cowen set a $63.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

TJX stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,403,084.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 37,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $2,007,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,876.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,978 shares of company stock worth $7,001,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

