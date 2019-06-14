Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

In related news, Vice Chairman James C. Polk sold 6,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $499,144.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,938.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOH stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $63.64 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

