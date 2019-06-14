Barclays Reiterates €5.90 Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Barclays set a €5.90 ($6.86) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.85 ($6.80) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a €6.45 ($7.50) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.67 ($6.59).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

