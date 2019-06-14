Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Basic Energy Services’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basic Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

NYSE BAS opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Basic Energy Services has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.40 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc acquired 311,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $770,565.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Monroe Patterson acquired 51,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,075.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 408,720 shares of company stock worth $957,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Basic Energy Services by 2,249.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.