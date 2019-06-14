Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Societe Generale set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €81.50 ($94.77).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €53.63 ($62.36) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.