Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,187,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $296,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,545,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $237.04 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,924.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/becton-dickinson-and-co-nysebdx-holdings-increased-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.