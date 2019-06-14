BidaskClub Downgrades Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a mkt outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.66.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $237.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.28% and a negative net margin of 3,012.04%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 533,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,992,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 532,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 43,562 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 33,768.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 684,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 682,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,256,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

