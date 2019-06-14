BidaskClub Upgrades Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 9.84. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $235,183.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $41,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,568.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,566 shares of company stock worth $673,618. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $119,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

