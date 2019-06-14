Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $31.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

