Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $226.66 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $226.66 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00014101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Coinnest and BtcTrade.im.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, HitBTC, Indodax, Gate.io, Exrates, Kucoin, BigONE, Bithumb, CoinBene, OKEx, Binance and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

