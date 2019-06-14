Bitstar Reaches Market Capitalization of $175,433.00 (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Bitstar coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Bitstar has a market cap of $175,433.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitstar has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000459 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 109.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitstar Profile

Bitstar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 20,332,776 coins. Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitstar

Bitstar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

