BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,167,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,323 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bank Ozk worth $323,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 146,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 55,910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 692,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 93,681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 665,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after buying an additional 139,933 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Stephens set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

OZK opened at $30.52 on Friday. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $249.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/blackrock-inc-decreases-holdings-in-bank-ozk-nasdaqozk.html.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.