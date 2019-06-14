BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,749,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $314,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AER stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. AerCap had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $64.00 target price on shares of AerCap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/blackrock-inc-grows-holdings-in-aercap-holdings-nyseaer.html.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.