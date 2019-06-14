BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000.

Shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

