Blockport Reaches Market Capitalization of $442,369.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $442,369.00 and $10,829.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One Blockport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00384712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.35 or 0.02491539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00151027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00019678 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io.

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

