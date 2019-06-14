Bloom Hits Market Cap of $4.25 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Bloom has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $39,906.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, IDEX and Upbit. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00368777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.32 or 0.02497769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000376 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00152007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00018954 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bittrex, TOPBTC, Upbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

