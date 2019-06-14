Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,952 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,384 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,643,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,533,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,712,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,952,000 after acquiring an additional 916,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $9.82 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

