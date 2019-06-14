BMO Capital Markets Trims Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Target Price to C$15.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HSE. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CSFB downgraded shares of Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

TSE:HSE traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,587. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$12.27 and a 12 month high of C$22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Husky Energy will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.