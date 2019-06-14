BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,186 Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 502.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

RCKY opened at $26.10 on Friday. Rocky Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $193.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

