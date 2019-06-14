Bodhi [ETH] (BOE) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

Bodhi [ETH] (CURRENCY:BOE) traded up 237.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Bodhi [ETH] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bytex and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Bodhi [ETH] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bodhi [ETH] has a market cap of $414,172.00 and approximately $187.00 worth of Bodhi [ETH] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $725.86 or 0.08746993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041286 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001603 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00019290 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bodhi [ETH] Token Profile

Bodhi [ETH] (BOE) is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. Bodhi [ETH]’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,817,589 tokens. The official website for Bodhi [ETH] is www.bodhi.network. Bodhi [ETH]’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken. The official message board for Bodhi [ETH] is medium.com/@bodhitoken. The Reddit community for Bodhi [ETH] is /r/bodhiproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bodhi [ETH] Token Trading

Bodhi [ETH] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Bytex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi [ETH] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bodhi [ETH] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bodhi [ETH] using one of the exchanges listed above.

