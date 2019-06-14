Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of BCOV opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $378.40 million, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brightcove by 68,190.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Brightcove by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Brightcove by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

