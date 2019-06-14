British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target Cut to GBX 600 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on British Land in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on British Land from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 597.92 ($7.81).

British Land stock opened at GBX 545.60 ($7.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 694.40 ($9.07).

In other British Land news, insider Simon Carter acquired 7,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £41,590.90 ($54,345.88). Also, insider William Jackson acquired 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £13,836.90 ($18,080.36). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,572,600.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

