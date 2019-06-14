Brokerages Anticipate Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) to report $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Clorox also posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $6.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.29.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.88. 601,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,504. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Clorox has a 52-week low of $125.40 and a 52-week high of $167.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

