Brokerages Anticipate MYnd Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:MYND) to Announce ($0.33) EPS

Shares of MYnd Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:MYND) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.33) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MYnd Analytics an industry rank of 63 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of MYnd Analytics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

MYND stock remained flat at $$1.30 during midday trading on Friday. 6,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. MYnd Analytics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.95.

In other MYnd Analytics news, Director John Pappajohn bought 200,000 shares of MYnd Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

MYnd Analytics Company Profile

MYnd Analytics, Inc operates as a predictive analytics company primarily in the United States. The company manages the delivery of telepsychiatry and telebehavioral health services through a network of psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists. The company is commercializing its psychiatric electroencephalogram (EEG) evaluation registry predictive analytics tool to help physicians reduce trial and error treatment in mental health.

