Brokerages Expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce sales of $27.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.66 million to $28.00 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $26.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $114.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.40 million to $116.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $136.63 million, with estimates ranging from $128.93 million to $155.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

XENT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

In other Intersect ENT news, CEO Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $243,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $111,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,625. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Intersect ENT by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 207,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,040. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $759.60 million, a PE ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.