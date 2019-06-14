Brokerages Expect Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Torchmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. Torchmark posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Torchmark will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Torchmark.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of TMK stock opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. Torchmark has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.26%.

In other Torchmark news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $649,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,223.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carol A. Mccoy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $535,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,026,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,028 shares of company stock worth $20,741,003 in the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Torchmark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Torchmark by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Torchmark in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Torchmark in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Torchmark by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

