Brokerages Set ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target at $39.13

Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. TheStreet lowered ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ArcBest to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in ArcBest by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $681.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.10.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

