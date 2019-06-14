Brokerages Set STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) PT at $6.44

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.44.

A number of analysts have commented on STEP shares. Cormark cut their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock remained flat at $C$1.78 during trading on Friday. 116,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.03.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.