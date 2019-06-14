Brokers Offer Predictions for Fastly Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Fastly in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.87 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Fastly stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

