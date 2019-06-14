BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $17.08 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,088.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total value of $96,038.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $203,601.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.32, for a total value of $106,383.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 423 shares of company stock valued at $494,939. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,399.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,361.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $17.08 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/bryn-mawr-trust-co-has-17-08-million-stake-in-alphabet-inc-nasdaqgoog.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.