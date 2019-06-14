Burney Co. Sells 350 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Burney Co. lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 632.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $74.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $80.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Burney Co. Sells 350 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/burney-co-sells-350-shares-of-expeditors-international-of-washington-nasdaqexpd.html.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.