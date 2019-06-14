California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 425 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,930,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,334,000 after purchasing an additional 63,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $160.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 70.50%.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.94 per share, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,478 shares in the company, valued at $336,467.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

