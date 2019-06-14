California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.66 Million Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.10% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. BidaskClub lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

