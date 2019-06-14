Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,996 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,093,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,204,000 after purchasing an additional 411,056 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5,103.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,121,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,081,172 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $70,739.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,208 shares in the company, valued at $932,983.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,006.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $709,950. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

ON stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.19.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

