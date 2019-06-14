Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 830 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

SCHG stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

