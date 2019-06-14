Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $2.38 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $208.72 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040339 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00025038 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.46 or 0.02297542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Altcoin Trader, Coinnest, Bithumb, ABCC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, DragonEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, Exmo, Coinbe, OKEx, OTCBTC, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, Indodax and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.