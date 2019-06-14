Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $23,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 48.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 113,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Carnival by 12.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 441,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 11.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,733,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,925,000 after acquiring an additional 179,786 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Carnival by 20.1% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 61,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.28.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

