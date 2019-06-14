Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $145.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CASY. Sidoti set a $147.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.10.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY opened at $152.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $1,574,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.