Caspian Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,151.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 31% against the dollar. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $76,151.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $744.11 or 0.08639942 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00039936 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000302 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001528 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012030 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,497,861 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

