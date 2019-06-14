Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,054,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,923,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,900 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,479,000 after purchasing an additional 987,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,805.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 620,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,901,000 after purchasing an additional 605,026 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.39.

CAT stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

