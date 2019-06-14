CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.86.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $106.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $111.59.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 77.94% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $6,644,699.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 644,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,231,633.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $133,718.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,203 shares of company stock worth $8,913,129 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of CDW by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 219,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.