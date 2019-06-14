Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,659 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 30.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 431.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $41.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $673.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.58 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

