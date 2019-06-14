Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) versus Levi Strauss & Co. (NASDAQ:LEVI) Head-To-Head Review

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. and Centric Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 3 4 0 2.57 Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $25.14, suggesting a potential upside of 18.71%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Centric Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Centric Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 7.92% 50.02% 13.10% Centric Brands -18.55% -424.90% -18.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Centric Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Centric Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Centric Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $5.58 billion 1.49 $283.14 million N/A N/A Centric Brands $596.60 million 0.39 -$123.77 million ($6.02) -0.67

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Centric Brands.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Centric Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co. designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. Levi Strauss & Co. sells its products in approximately 110 countries through a network of chain retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores, and shop-in-shops, as well as e-commerce sites. The company operates approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Centric Brands Company Profile

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. Its company-owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products through its owned retail stores and e-commerce sites, as well as to various retailers, which include mass, department, and specialty stores. It operates retail stores for its Robert Graham and SWIMS brands. As of November 14, 2018, the company operated 30 Robert Graham brand stores, which consisted of 18 full price stores and 12 outlet stores; and 3 SWIMS brand stores, which consisted of 1 full price store and 2 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

