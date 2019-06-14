Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Century Aluminum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.14.

CENX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 18,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,392. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Century Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Century Aluminum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,947,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Century Aluminum by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

