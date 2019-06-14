Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.77.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.58 in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

CCS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. 12,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,514. The firm has a market cap of $832.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,588,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,562,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,410,000 after purchasing an additional 414,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Century Communities by 455.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,124,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,606 shares during the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,941,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

