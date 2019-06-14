Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 496,940 Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 496,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,016,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after purchasing an additional 229,352 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,540 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Freshpet news, insider Scott James Morris sold 20,436 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $992,780.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,186,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,104 shares of company stock worth $7,618,780. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $46.65 on Friday. Freshpet Inc has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/champlain-investment-partners-llc-acquires-shares-of-496940-freshpet-inc-nasdaqfrpt.html.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.