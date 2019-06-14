Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CCF opened at $109.48 on Monday. Chase has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $131.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Peter R. Chase sold 2,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $200,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,605 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,854.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis P. Gack sold 650 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $59,195.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,791.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 8.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 695,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,389,000 after acquiring an additional 56,845 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Chase by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 380,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chase by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Chase by 36.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 302,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 81,392 shares in the last quarter.

About Chase

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

