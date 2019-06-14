Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,361.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHEF. BidaskClub cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.31 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.66.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Cugine acquired 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $29,874.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,301.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Mccauley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $33,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,514.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.91 million, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

