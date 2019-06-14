Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,786,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,662,000 after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,037.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,076,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $3,513,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,953.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,516 shares of company stock worth $11,866,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.94.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.23. 8,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

